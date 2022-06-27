USS Montana Commissioned by US Navy

The USS Montana was commissioned this past Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Montana is the United States' newest nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine.

More than 120 Montanans were in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

The USS Montana welcomes nearly 150 sailors on board, though only two are from Montana.

"To crew members and their families, know you are always welcome in the great state of Montana," said Governor Greg Gianforte, at the commissioning.

Gene Sorrell, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Elder, provided the Native Blessing to the USS Montana and said "Water is life for us. I also wanted it to be the life of the submarine or the boat, take it to be accepted by the water."

The 7,800-ton boat heads out to quietly move 800 feet below the seas, but with Bobcat and Griz tables inside, and lots of Montana, it'll be just like home.

Reporting on the USS Montana commissioning was funded by the Greater Montana Foundation, encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.