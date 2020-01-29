USMCA Signed Into Law, No Democrats Present

A few Montanans were on hand at the White House on Wednesday for the signing ceremony of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA).

Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) office sent out the below photo of Daines, Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and State Senator Mike Cuffe (Eureka) all three at the White House "to stand with President Trump for the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement."

Credit Senator Steve Daines office.

Montana Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson also praised President Donald Trump’s signing of the USMCA Wednesday morning.

Montana Farm Bureau has worked very hard, along with American Farm Bureau, to get the USMCA ratified and we’re thrilled with President Trump for standing with farmers and ranchers and signing this extremely important agreement. We’d like to thank our Congressional delegation for their support and realization that this agreement is vital to Montana agriculture. Agriculture is Montana’s number-one industry, and these excellent trade deals increase the demand for our agricultural products. Everything good for agriculture is good for Montana. The signing of this important agreement is truly a highlight for the ag community as well as for consumers, and it points to a bright future for farmers and ranchers.

Noticeably absent from the signing- Democrats (at least, no elected Congressional Democrats as far as we know). Apparently Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was a little distraught that Democrats weren't invited to the USMCA signing ceremony. Here's what I tweeted out earlier in the week after reading her remarks in Politico's Playbook:

State Auditor Matt Rosendale was also in the house for the ceremony:

Here's the full video: