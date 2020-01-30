US Marshal: Record Number of Arrests in Montana

Montana saw a record number of violent offender arrests in 2019. Additionally, over 8,500 grams of meth were removed from the streets.

Rod Ostermiller, the US Marshal for Montana, says the Montana Violent Offender Task Force (MVOTF) arrested 1,918 felony fugitives and finished the year with its 15,353rd arrest since inception in 2005.

In addition to the arrests noted above, the task force seized large numbers of contraband, according to a press release from the US Marshal's office:

Methamphetamine 8551 grams

Heroin 563 grams

Firearms 116

Vehicles (stolen) 20

