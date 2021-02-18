Plans Coming for US-212 Project from Red Lodge to Roberts

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give feedback and comments during two upcoming webinars. That's when the MTDOT will unveil the "major improvements" planned for US-212.

According to a press release, there will be two virtual open houses to discuss US-212 project plans on Wednesday, March 3, held via Zoom. One will be at 12 noon, and the other at 5:30pm, but both will have "the same information and are an opportunity for the public to meet with project staff, ask questions, and provide feedback."



The US-212 project from Red Lodge to Roberts will upgrade more than 10 miles of the highway between Two Mile Bridge Road, to a half a mile south of Roberts, according to the Montana DOT. Some of the improvements planned along US-212 with this project include widening to eight-foot shoulders, passing lane, and a bus turnout, according to the press release. Improvements to drainage will also be completed, including the addition of ditches, and pipes that allow water to flow under the road.

US 212 is growing in traffic volume and all users will benefit from the planned improvements to the roadway. Public involvement is a vital part of everything we do. -Rod Nelson, Billings District Administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation

While the COVID-19 restrictions have limited in-person events the Montana Department of Transportation planned to hold, but the Billings District Administrator for the Montana DOT Rod Nelson said they were "grateful to still have the chance to meet virtually.”

The virtual event will last about an hour and includes a question and answer session with MDT, and engineering consultant Sanderson Stewart, following the presentation of the US-212 plans.

Registration is required to receive access for the virtual open house on March 3, and can be acquired by CLICKING HERE. If you would like to make comments, but can't attend either of the open houses, you can call the project hotline (406) 207-4484 Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.