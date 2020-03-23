UM Students Advised to Vacate Residence Halls due to COVID 19

KGVO News has learned that students at the University of Montana received a message from the Student Success office on Sunday, advising them to move out of the residence halls as soon as possible, although the message stated that 'no one would be evicted'.

'We strongly encourage you, for your health and safety and that of our entire campus community, to make plans to move out of our residence halls as soon as possible. As quickly as COVID-19 is spreading throughout the U.S., we want to ensure that our students are as far out of harm’s way as possible and leaving a communal living situation will do just that. And while we are strongly encouraging you to leave, no one will be evicted from our halls. We will find suitable accommodations. If your circumstances are such that our residence halls are your only option, please contact us immediately. We will work with you on your individual situation. We will not evict anyone from the residence halls. Please click here to tell us your plans for the remainder of the semester.'

Students with questions can contact UM Housing at (406) 243-2611 for more information.

UM announced earlier this month that they will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the school year.