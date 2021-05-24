UM Police Investigate a Sexual Assault at University Villages

The University of Montana issued a ‘Timely Warning’ on Monday, stating that University Police are investigating the report of a sexual assault that occurred on Thursday, May 20th in the University Villages housing area.

The assault allegedly occurred at about 10:00 p.m. and the suspect is described as a tall, slender man in his mid 20’s, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and cargo pants along with black tennis shoes.

UM Police also said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and gloves.

The incident was reported to UM Police at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

UM authorities ask anyone who may have any information about this suspect to contact UMPD at 243-4000.

A statement accompanying the Timely Warning states that:

The perpetrator is responsible for the sexual assault.

The University of Montana Police Department offers the following guidelines to increase personal safety:

Request a UM Police escort by calling 243-2777.

If you believe someone is following you, if possible proceed to a more crowded area.

Carry a personal alarm or whistle.

Know where campus emergency phones are located.

If you see something, say something.

Anyone who needs support is urged to contact the Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) where they offer free counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 243-6559.