U.S. House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of General Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues.

The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens.

Three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun — would be immediately removed.

The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect. Trump has strongly opposed the removal of historic statues.