U.S. And Canada Close Border

UNDATED (AP) — The United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel to confront the coronavirus pandemic. That'll bring a halt to tourism and family visits, but will leave the flow of trade intact. The announcement comes as the Trump administration prepares to immediately return to Mexico all people who are caught illegally crossing the southern U.S. border. The two actions would further isolate the United States and affect two borders that have been treated in starkly different ways by the Trump administration. The Canadian restrictions, unlike those under consideration with Mexico, were agreed upon mutually by both governments.