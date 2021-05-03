The Billings Police SWAT team, negotiators, and the Bomb Squad were all on the scene of a hostage situation for most of Monday morning (5/3), following a standoff in a Billings Heights neighborhood.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers "responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Stillwater Lane" just before 2am on Monday morning, after a 77-year old female called 911 saying that "she was being held hostage." The woman who made the 911 call was able to "escape and run out of the residence," according to the report.

Upon arrival Billings Police officers discovered another kidnapping victim, and 18-year old female, was "still in the residence being held against her will."

Billings Police have identified 47 year old Donald Foster as the man who held both women against their will, and he has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.

Credit: Google

According to the press release, Billings Police say "trained hostage negotiators began communications" with Foster, and just after 9am, he "agreed to come out of the residence" with the 18-year old female victim.

After the victim was secured, Foster was "taken into custody without incident," and the female was "transported to the hospital" after receiving medical care on the scene, according to the press release.

Detectives from the Billings Police Department are processing the scene on Stillwater Lane, and will be conducting the criminal investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

