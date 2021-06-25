2 Shot, 1 Dead Following Shooting in Downtown Billings Alley

Billings Police are investigating a shooting late on Thursday night (6/25) in a downtown Billings alley, where two men sustained "multiple gunshot wounds."

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the alley off of North 27th Street, between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North.

If you're familiar with the area, this is the alley located behind Burger Dive.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

When officers from the Billings PD arrived on the scene, they located two male gunshot victims, and "rendered medical aid to both until medical arrived," according to the press release.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

One of the subjects in the shooting, a 22-year old man from Illinois, later died from his injuries at a Billings hospital. The other victim is an 18-year old man from Billings, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.

The Billings Police Investigation Division was on scene of the shooting in downtown until around 9:30am this morning (Friday 6/25), and say they "are not seeking anyone else involved." Billings PD did ask for anyone with information into this shooting to call 406-657-8473.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley reported "no arrests or charges" have been made at the time this story was published, but an investigation remains "active and on-going."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

