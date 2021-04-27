2 People Shot in Billings Near South 28th Street, BPD Investigating
Billings Police are investigating a shooting that happened near downtown early on Tuesday morning (4/27) that sent two people to area hospitals with gunshot injuries.
According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 3:14am Tuesday (4/27), a 46-year old woman was taken to a Billings hospital “with a single gunshot wound,” and told authorities the shooting occurred “in the alley behind 312 S. 28th street."
The woman's injury, is "non-life threatening," according to the report.
At 6:41am Tuesday (4/27), Billings Police reported a 33-year old male victim was transported to the hospital with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound. The male shooting victim was located at 313 1/2 S. 28th Street, and told police the shooting happened west of his location.
In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Jensen said the "incidents appear to be linked," and the investigation in on-going.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
