Two Dead in Stevensville Shooting – Chase Ends in Missoula

One man in his 20’s is in custody in Ravalli County after three people were shot at a home near Stevensville on Tuesday evening in what appears to have been a domestic dispute.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said two women in their 20’s were shot to death and one man was wounded in the incident that occurred in a remote area near Stevensville.

“When we did get on scene there were two deceased adult females from apparent gunshot wounds and there was one adult male with gunshot injuries,” said Sheriff Holton. “He was transported to Missoula. We did manage to get a description of the vehicle.”

Holton said the Montana Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle, a black Camaro, speeding towards Missoula.

“A Montana Highway Patrol trooper picked that up and spotted the vehicle and tried to stop him,” he said. “The suspect took off and ended up in a pursuit with Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies, Ravalli County Sheriff’s deputies and Missoula Police officers before the suspect wrecked his vehicle in Missoula.”

Holton said the high speed chase ended near the intersection of Sussex and Eaton without any further injuries.

“He was uninjured and taken into custody right at the scene of the crash,” he said. “The investigation now is focused on that scene in Stevensville. The suspect is in custody, and that’s the most important part with something like this. It’s important that we get that suspect in custody before there is any further loss of life or injuries.”

Holton added that there was evidence at the scene that drugs may have played a part in the incident.

He said the important part now is the recovery of the male shooting victim and to thoroughly investigate the incident from start to finish. Officials have been at the scene near Stevensville gathering evidence and putting together the timeline of what occurred.

No names have been released, but the suspect could be facing multiple charges including two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide, in addition to fleeing from law enforcement from Stevensville into Missoula.