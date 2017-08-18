Two Charged with Strand Avenue Homicide in Missoula Last Night

An apparent home invasion and murder on Strand Avenue in Missoula has led to two arrests. The Missoula Police department has released the following details and from the message sent by Public Information Officer Travis Welsh (see below), it appears more charges may be in process. So far, the two suspects: 23-year-old Tiffanie Pierce and 26-year-old Augustus Standing-Rock have been charged with Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

Augustus Standing-Rock appears to have a history of violence. He was arrested when he was 21 for beating a man with a crowbar and trying to stab him with a steak knife. Two years ago when he was on pre-release in Helena he was accused of kicking and punching police in the head, when they tried to take him into custody for violating parole. More information about what police found in the home should be released today.

Press release from Missoula Police Department:

The Missoula Police Department is actively engaged in a homicide investigation after evidence was discovered in a residence located in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On 8/17/17 at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Missoula Police Department presented a search warrant to the residence in conjunction with a reported ‘home invasion burglary/stabbing” that occurred on 7/23/17. Upon entry, the officers discovered evidence of other crimes, including homicide. Two individuals have been taken into custody as the investigation continues. They are identified as Tiffanie Pierce (23), and Augustus Standing-Rock (26). Further information will be provided by Missoula County Attorney’s Office when charges are filed.