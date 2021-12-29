Two men were arrested in relation to a Dec. 28 shooting on the 3100 block of South Frontage Road around 5:18 p.m. A 50-year-old man was sent to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Dec. 29 news release from Billings Police Department.

54-year-old Richard Mayer of Billings and 57-year-old Robert Robbins of Billings were both arrested, each on a possible charge of felony assault with a weapon. Robbins was also charged with felony probation violation.

All parties involved have a known association with one another, Billings Police Department said.

An investigation revealed the shooting took place in an open field on the 3100 block of South Frontage Road. Police initially were dispatched to the 4100 block of King Avenue East where the injured 50-year-old male was located and transported by ambulance.