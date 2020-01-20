Tuesday’s Montana Talks: “The Myth of Toxic Masculinity”

What is manhood and why does it matter? The deeply destructive irony of modern feminism. Femininity: the most powerful force in the world. Those are some of the questions and topics that will be explored in the upcoming Big Sky Worldview Forum in Billings.

Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family will be headlining the event focused on "The Myth of Toxic Masculinity & the Destructive Irony of Modern Feminism."

Forum – Jan. 24-25th, 2020 Friday PM and Saturday AM

Location - Bighorn Resort, 1801 Majestic Ln., Billings, MT

Register and buy Tickets HERE $10 on line, $14 at the door lets you into both days.

Stanton will join us for a sneak preview of the event on Tuesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. You can jump in on the conversation by calling 406-294-0970.



