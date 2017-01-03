Tuesday Fire At Repair Shop

Billings first responders battled fire and ice this morning as a local car dealership repair shop blaze raged in subzero temperatures. The Billings Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 2:35am in the 2100 block of Lampman Drive to JR’s Repair and Import Sales. The structure was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews took a defensive approach as they were unable to enter the structure, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson. Johnson said the extreme cold weather complicated firefighting efforts. Frigid temperatures can affect water flow and freeze hoses, while presenting clear and present dangers to the firefighters themselves. Fire crews with three engine and two ladder companies were dousing the blaze with water, creating hazardous road conditions as nearby Rosebud Drive was flooded for most of a block within an hour of work beginning on the blaze. The business owners, Don and Jodi Marty were also on scene this morning.