Trump Says He’ll Campaign in Montana for Daines

(Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, pictured above with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) certainly had some good news to talk about when he joined us Friday morning on the radio- instead of shedding millions of jobs, the US economy added 2.5 million jobs in the latest jobs numbers.

"Great #JOBS progress thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s leadership and #PPP. Together, we will turn this economy around," the senator tweeted a little after 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two hours later, President Trump made it clear that he would be back in Big Sky Country campaigning for Daines:


Daines responded by saying, "Montana can't wait to have you back, Mr. President!"

 

 

Filed Under: aaron flint, donald trump, Election 2020, featured, Montana, steve daines
Categories: Billings News, Montana News, Montana Talks
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top