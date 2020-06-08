Trump Says He’ll Campaign in Montana for Daines

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) certainly had some good news to talk about when he joined us Friday morning on the radio- instead of shedding millions of jobs, the US economy added 2.5 million jobs in the latest jobs numbers.

"Great #JOBS progress thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s leadership and #PPP. Together, we will turn this economy around," the senator tweeted a little after 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two hours later, President Trump made it clear that he would be back in Big Sky Country campaigning for Daines:

Daines responded by saying, "Montana can't wait to have you back, Mr. President!"