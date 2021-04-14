Trump Says He Will Soon Endorse a Candidate to Run Against ‘Crazy Liz Cheney’

Donald Trump and Liz Cheney continued their war of words on Wednesday. Cheney appeared on Fox News and was asked if she would support a Trump 2024 presidential nomination.

"I would not," she responded.

Cheney was one of six Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"We’re the party of Abraham Lincoln," Cheney told Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace. "We’re the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for and what we believe in. I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on Jan. 6, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the Senate, we have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principle."

Cheney continued, saying that, "Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that — that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward."

Cheney stated simply that "We should not be embracing [Trump].

Never one to turn down an opportunity to tear down a critic, Trump took to his own newly-created social media forum (because Twitter banned him from their platform because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection) and criticized both Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Congress woman Cheney.

"Great news for the Republican Party!" the former Apprentice star wrote in a tweemail. "Senator Lisa Murkowski said she is 'still weighing whether she will run again' for the Senate in Alaska. In other words, there is a chance that she won’t run! Wouldn’t that be great? And so many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney—but we only want one. She is so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote. Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’ll make an Endorsement soon!"

Currently, there are two Republicans who have announced their bid to run against Cheney. Senator Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, as well as Representative Chuck Gray of Casper have said that they plan to run against the current Congresswoman. Cheney has had a hot and cold relationship with her party ever since she voted to impeach Trump. She was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party, as well as local county parties, but did not succumb to party pressure.

"I'm not going anywhere," she stated.