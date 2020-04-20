Trump: Montana to Start Lifting Restrictions Friday

Montana could be open for business tomorrow. And that was what President Trump had to say last Thursday. So what's the hold up? If the big box stores can have customers pile into their businesses, why can't the mom and pop shops in Montana also open up?

Even though President Trump said last week that Montana could already begin reopening our economy, Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) still appears to be dragging his feet and doesn't have a plan in place to re-open our economy.

Meanwhile, President Trump put even more pressure on Bullock over the weekend, as he announced that Montana would begin lifting restrictions as soon as Friday.

Here's what Bullock's office told the Montana Television Network on Saturday: