Trump Jr. Rally Moved to Gallatin Fairgrounds

Q2 reports that a rally in Bozeman next week featuring Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former FOX News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, has been moved to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The U.S. Senate campaign of Republican Matt Rosendale, facing incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, announced the change after the manager of the Midway Tavern in Bozeman said he was unaware of the rally and will not host the event, since the tavern doesn’t wish to take sides in the hotly contested Senate race. Restaurant manager Jeffrey Wilcox said they definitely don’t want to take political sides, adding [quote] “That’s never our intention,” [end quote] Trump Jr. recently appeared in Billings in support of Rosendale, who appears to be closing the gap behind Tester in some polling. The Bozeman event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25th.