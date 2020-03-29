Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30th

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be extending the existing social distancing guidelines through April 30th, according to CNN.

While these measures are being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, Trump remained optimistic that the country will soon be on the path to recovery.

"We can expect that by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery, we think by June 1st. A lot of great things will be happening," he said.

SEE MORE: The Funniest Coronavirus Memes & Tweets That Will Get Us All Through This