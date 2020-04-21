Trump criticism aside, governors call for more federal help

By ALAN SUDERMAN, JOHN HANNA and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Republican and Democratic governors say the White House must do more to help states carry out the coronavirus testing that's needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders. The governors pushed back Monday on President Donald Trump's assertion that Democrats are playing what he called "a very dangerous political game" by insisting there is a shortage of tests for coronavirus. Supply shortages have stymied U.S. testing for weeks. The needs range from basic supplies like swabs and protective gear to highly specialized laboratory chemicals for analyzing patient results. Hospitals, laboratories and state health departments report scouring the globe to secure orders amid fierce competition.

