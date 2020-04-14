Trump claims he has ‘total’ authority over reopening economy

By JILL COLVIN, ZEKE MILLER and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and governors from both parties are disputing who has the authority to reopen the economy. Trump says he has "total" authority to decide how and when to roll back tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and will decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations. New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo told "CBS This Morning" that the president's position "is just absurd." He added, "We don't have a king. We have a president."

