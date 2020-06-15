Trump Camp’s Epic Response: Give Biden More Air Time

Usually the incumbent gets all the press, and the challenger has to fight for air time. But in this instance, the Trump campaign had an epic response to Joe Biden hiding in his basement:

We formally join Joe Biden’s campaign in their call for the national news media, particularly cable and broadcast television outlets, to carry Biden's remarks and unscripted events in their entirety. The failure to expose the American people to these rambling displays of incoherence, ineptitude, and forgetfulness is depriving voters of a clear picture of Biden’s inability to execute the duties of the office he seeks. Stop protecting Biden. Air the events. - Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager

I wanted to formally share the Trump campaign's response on our website, because it is so funny that some wondered if it was simply satire when I shared it on Twitter last week.

Check out the full thread: