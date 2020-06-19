Tribes turn to musicians to raise kids’ awareness of COVID

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America

PABLO, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are taking a unique approach to raising awareness of the coronavirus pandemic among their youngest members. Tribal leaders on the Flathead Reservation in northwestern Montana are soliciting the help of local musicians to convince young people to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions. Singer Artie Mendoza III, known by the name KiidTruth, released the campaign's first song with lyrics that urge kids to wash their hands, wear a mask, and stay six feet apart.

Listen to the song here: