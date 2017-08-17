Traveling Vietnam Wall in Billings Today

The iconic replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in the nation’s capitol, known by many as the traveling Vietnam Wall, arrived in Billings on Wednesday. It pays tribute to the nearly 60,000 Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The traveling “Wall That Heals” is about 250 feet long and has trekked across the United States, visiting more than 400 cities since it was unveiled in the 1990’s.

Set up of the wall for its visit to Billings took place on Wednesday afternoon at Will James Middle School. There will be an opening ceremony for the Wall’s 24 hour stay in the Magic City today at 10 a.m. Mutt Duncan, a Vietnam Veteran himself, said he hopes the wall can also raise awareness about the current struggles of America’s military, like the issues of veteran suicide and homelessness.