Travelers Arriving in Montana Directed to Self-Quarantine

Governor Bullock has directed all travelers coming into Montana from another country or state for "non-work-related purposes" to self-quarantine for 14 days.

While we love our visitors, we would ask that you not come visit while Montanans are watching out for one another by staying at home. This is important not only to protect our health care system, but also to protect against the spread of COVID-19. As of today, travel from another state or country is the most common known source of COVID-19 infections in Montana. I am asking anyone who is in Montana and has recently traveled from another state or country to do the right thing and self-quarantine for 14 days. -Gov. Steve Bullock

The two week self-quarantine is applied to Montana residents and non-residents entering the state for non-work related purposes.

The directive continues through April 10 and gives the Montana National Guard authorization to give temperature checks at airports and rail stations around the state.

Out-of-state renters of Montana vacation homes will also be notified of the quarantine directive that excludes healthcare workers.

