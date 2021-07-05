Top Traffic Tickets That Increase Montana Auto Insurance Costs
I'm looking for the biggest piece of wood I can find to knock on right now as I mention that I've never caused an auto accident. So thankfully I haven't had my insurance prices jump because of that. But it's not just accidents that show up on this list of the 12 traffic tickets that increase auto insurance costs annually in Montana - some of the others on the list are just a result of bad decision making.
The Zebra is the nation’s largest insurance comparison site. They put together a national list - as well as one specific to Montana drivers - that shows how much your insurance could increase after being issued certain types of traffic tickets.
You can see the national numbers HERE.....and the results for Montana are in the slideshow below.