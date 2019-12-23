Top Stories of 2019- What’s Your Pick?

In the coming days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019.

My top blog posts will be compiled based on local unique visitors to our website over the past year- so it may be more of a reflection of what captured a lot of listener and reader interest, as compared to the actual biggest news stories of the year. Either way, I think you'll be interested to see which stories made it to the top- including one post written by a local Montana farmer.

What are your picks for top stories of 2019- especially stories with a Montana angle? Drop me an email aaron(at)MontanaTalks.com with your thoughts.

Here's how the AP summed of their top national news stories of 2018: