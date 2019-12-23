Top Stories of 2019- What’s Your Pick?
In the coming days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019.
My top blog posts will be compiled based on local unique visitors to our website over the past year- so it may be more of a reflection of what captured a lot of listener and reader interest, as compared to the actual biggest news stories of the year. Either way, I think you'll be interested to see which stories made it to the top- including one post written by a local Montana farmer.
What are your picks for top stories of 2019- especially stories with a Montana angle? Drop me an email aaron(at)MontanaTalks.com with your thoughts.
Here's how the AP summed of their top national news stories of 2018:
Impeachment of Trump voted top 2019 news story in AP poll
By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
The drive by the Democratic-led House of Representatives to impeach President Trump is the top news story of 2019. That's according to the annual poll that The Associated Press has conducted since 1936. Trump also figured in the No. 2 story, which focused on the impact of his immigration policies along the U.S.-Mexican border. The No. 3 story was the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether Trump's election campaign coordinated with Russia. The selections were made by a panel of editors and managers from newspaper, TV station and AP newsrooms around the globe.