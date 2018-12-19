Top Blog Post of 2018: Secret Service Discredits Tester

The United States Secret Service is discrediting allegations made against Admiral Ronny Jackson, President Trump's now withdrawn nominee to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Information now released from the Secret Service appears to directly contradict claims made by Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) on multiple national news outlets.

According to a press release now posted on the Secret Service's website, there are no records of any incidents involving Admiral Ronny Jackson, who served as White House doctor to Presidents George W. Bush, President Obama, and now President Trump: