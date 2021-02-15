Is it time for some wheelin' and dealin' on the Keystone XL Pipeline? To be more precise, is it time for a Burton K. Wheeler moment on the Keystone Pipeline?

That's exactly what a Republican from Scobey and a Democrat from Butte are calling for in a joint letter to Montana's Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT). Tester says he supports Keystone, and recently voted in support of the pipeline before voting against it later in the same morning.

John Brenden is a former Republican state senator from Scobey. Jim Keane is a Democrat representative from Butte. They're calling on Senator Tester to "be that man" and flex some political muscle in order to force President Biden's hand on the Keystone pipeline.

Here's their full letter:

The Honorable U. S. Senator Jon Tester, When Franklin Roosevelt became President he put his “New Deal” into action and was having some pushback from one of the most powerful U.S. Senators, Burton K. Wheeler, a Democrat from Montana. Roosevelt had a meeting with Sen. Wheeler and basically said what can I do to get your support for my “New Deal” measures. Wheeler said “Fort Peck Dam”. Deal done and a few weeks later planning and construction started at Fort Peck. This project put folks to work during the depression and created a massive public project that gave people jobs, electricity, flood control, recreation etc. Today you are sitting in the catbird seat with a 50/50 split in the Senate. There are tens of thousands of pipelines in this country which are safer than other forms of oil and gas transportation, plus we would be dealing with our friends in Canada. The XL Pipeline is needed for many reasons and we believe you know them all. Montana would benefit greatly both in good paying jobs and tax revenue; also a better price for our Bakken oil. Rep. Jim Keane, a Butte Democrat and John Brenden a Scobey Republican are miles apart in distance, but have worked together many times on natural resources, agriculture and business in the Montana State Legislature and we are very good friends. We urge you to be the next Sen. Wheeler and tell President Biden you need the XL Pipeline for your support of his projects. You can be that man! Sincerely, Rep. Jim Keane, John Brenden