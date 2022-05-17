Two Hot Shows. Tim Montana, Hell’s Belles Coming to Billings

We might have to add some extra days to the calendar each month this summer, to fit in all the great concerts that are coming to town. Two press releases arrived in my inbox this week from Pub Station Presents and both concert announcements are pretty hot shows.

Hell's Belles - Friday, July 8th at the Pub Station Ballroom

Hell's Belles is an all-female AC/DC tribute band and they put on a phenomenal show. The band's promo material reads,

We're all part of a huge community of devotees to one of the greatest rock-n-roll bands in the world. This is who we all are, and this is what HELL'S BELLES strives to deliver with mechanical precision and passionate fury. Endorsed by Angus Young himself (Blender Magazine, 2003), HELL'S BELLES are the closest one can get without actually moving to Australia and joining AC/DC's road crew.

Tickets to the all-ages show are $25 advance/day-of-show, and go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10 am. Pub Station email subscribers and Facebook fans can purchase presale tickets on Thursday, online only. Ticket details are HERE.

Tim Montana - Thursday, August 25th at the Pub Station Ballroom

Yes, that's his real name and yes, he grew up in an off-the-grid homestead on a mountainside near Butte. Tim Montana has a knack for being at the right place at the right time, getting a big break in 2008 when he ran into David Letterman somewhere in Montana, who invited him on The Late Show to perform his song, "Butte, America" to a national audience. Tickets are just $15 and they go on sale Friday at 10 am. Pub Station email subscribers and Facebook fans can purchase presale tickets on Thursday, online only. Find more info HERE.

So many shows, so little funds.

