TikTok User Shares Hilarious Montana Snow Plow Safety Video

Snow plow drivers in Montana have it pretty rough. During the winter, they work through the night and into the early morning clearing snow off of state highways and the interstate. It isn't an easy job.

With so many new people moving to Montana, we thought it might be a good time to educate newcomers about snow plows and snow plow safety.

First, it's never a good idea to try to pass a snow plow on the interstate. They are clearing the road, so being behind one is actually a good place to be. It's never a good idea to be in a hurry when the road is covered in snow and ice. Always give yourself extra time to reach your destination. The blade on the plow throws snow and other debris to the side. You and your vehicle don't want to get caught up in that, believe me.

TikTok user @chacebarber recently shared a video about snow plow safety. He starts the video by saying.

Coming into winter, I see a lot of people driving really dumb around snow plows. So, I wanted to give you some general advice so that your car doesn't get messed up by one.

The video is not only hilarious, but it's spot on. If you're new to Montana and have never driven around snow plows, I would highly recommend that you watch the video. It has a lot of really useful information that will help educate you about snow plow safety, and prevent you from having a really bad experience this winter. Even though the video wasn't filmed in Montana, it still applies.

Watch the video below. H/T @chacebarber on TikTok

