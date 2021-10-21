This TikToker Created the Most Impressive ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Light Display for Their House

Could you imagine playing red light green light from Squid Games in real life? Well now you don't have to imagine it, you can actually feel like you're in the fictional games with this TikToker's impressive Halloween lights display.

TikTok user @JustinTheLightGuy is going viral for his creative display paying homage to the popular Netflix series. Instead of typical Christmas lights, which he puts on display at his home every year, he decided to switch things up and create a custom light show featuring the red light green light game with the creepy robotic doll and all.

The video begins with the timer set for five minutes and the announcer saying, "Let the games begin." The robot girl with the pigtails turns around and says, "green light." The entire house is lit up green before she turns around and yells, "red light." A moment later, gunshots are heard.

When one user suggested that he give candy to trick or treaters who make it to his doorstep. He responded, "That's what I'm planning on doing," alongside a laughing emoji.

See the epic display, below.

The red light green light game in Squid Games has become so popular that it is now in virtual reality. A new Instagram augmented reality filter lets you play the game. It was created by Singapore's ADM graduate School of Art, Design and Media in NTU.

If you can't make it to Justin's impressive house for the real version, you can always play solo or with friends through the social media app. This way, you can even see your face on a player wearing the iconic green tracksuit. To move forward, just blink your eyes. To stop, you just stare without moving. If you fail, your virtual character will perish.