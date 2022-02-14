In my travels, I've come across some cool bars, including an arcade bar in Dallas, Texas that was so much fun. I wanted to see if there were any other bars in Montana that had that same unique flair. As it turns out, there definitely are.

Sip 'n Dip Lounge - Great Falls

Definitely my favorite and the most famous bar on this list, the Sip 'n Dip Lounge inside the O'Haire Motor Inn will make you wonder if mermaids actually exist. Yes, you heard that right, the Sip 'n Dip's greatest feature is actual live mermaids who swim in a pool next to the bar. The bar is also known for having Daryll Hannah and Nick Nolte sign the glass of the pool during their visit, only to have it be replaced by new glass after a crack formed in the old glass.

The Monte - Billings

Pinball is not a very common game you see anymore, as games of its kind have evolved over time. But at The Monte in Downtown Billings, you can go back in time and enjoy a large array of pinball machines from years past. My personal favorite one to play is a Transformers themed machine that allows you to choose Autobots or Decepticons before launching your first ball, and the game gives you points based on your team selection.

The Mint - Martinsdale

One of many bars named "Mint" in the state, I found the Mint in Martinsdale to be a bit more unique. The bar itself has moved twice since opening, and the walls are lined with deer mounts from the mid-40s. It's a small but historic bar, and gives the town it's character.

Maybe this will give you a little bit of a inspiration and ideas for things to do when planning your next road trip across our state. No matter where you go, you'll always be able to settle down, have a good beer, and enjoy the company of others.

