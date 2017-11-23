Three Nonprofits Get Thousands In Chrome Grants From DOJ – MVD

Three Montana nonprofits are receiving thousands of dollars in Chrome grants from the Department of Justice and the State Motor Vehicle Division.

DOJ spokesman Eric Sell explains the concept behind the Chrome grants.

“The Chrome for Kids Program is part of the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division,” Sell said. “It’s a specialty license plate that’s available to all Montanans who register their motorcycles with the Motor Vehicle Division. All motorcycle owners who purchase the Chrome for Kids plate know that the fee for that plate will be going to a good cause.”

Sell said for 2017 the total amount received was $25,000, which will be distributed to three state nonprofit organizations.

“This year we awarded $25,000 to the Montana Hope Project, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Cancer Support Community of Montana,” he said. “The Montana Hope Project and the Make-a-Wish Foundation will each receive a grant of $11,000, while the Cancer Support Community of Montana will receive a grant of $3,000.”

The Chrome for Kids plate was first released in June 2008. The grant funds awarded this week represented plate donations from July 1, 2015 – June 10, 2017. With these awards, a total of $123,350 has been presented through Chrome for Kids grants in 2013, 2015, and 2017.