UPDATE: 5 COVID-19 Deaths Reported at Canyon Creek

UPDATE: 7/10/10 at 10:45 a.m.

RiverStone Health is now reporting two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care. This brings the total to five COVID-19 deaths at the facility, and nine total in Yellowstone County.

Original Story

There are now seven Yellowstone County residents that have died from COVID-19, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

Yellowstone County's public health department announced today that three residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care died this week, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility on the west end of Billings.

According to the press release, the following residents of Canyon Creek died of COVID-19 related issues:

Woman in her 70's died on Monday, July 6.

Woman in her 80's died on Wednesday, July 8.

Man in his 90's died on Thursday, July 9.

No other information will be given about the residents who died to protect their privacy and the privacy of family members.

Tragically, three more COVID-19 infected Yellowstone County residents have passed away. Families are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one and we mourn with them. With the passing of these residents, we are reminded that our most vulnerable community members – elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions – are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease. -John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO

Canyon Creek has also released a statement on their Facebook page.

In the press release, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton thanked those in the community who have been adhering to the 3 W's:

Washing hands Watching distance Wearing a mask

Felton said that the steps we take today, will determine where Yellowstone County will be with COVID-19 cases in three to four weeks. "Our ability to follow these basic infection control measures can reduce serious illness, and death of the people we love, and the death of those loved by others," Felton said. "We all need to recommit to taking care of each other.”

The RiverStone Health press release reports 377 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 9, and seven have now died.