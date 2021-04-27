This Stunning Airbnb Was Just Named the Coolest in Montana

Looking for a relaxing Montana getaway? How would you like to stay in a treehouse in the middle of Montana's pristine wilderness? Well, this place covers all of the bases.

Cosmopolitan just released a list of the coolest Airbnbs in every state, and we're pretty sure the Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat is one of the coolest in the country.

Located near Columbia Falls, Montana, the Meadowlark Treehouse is nestled on five wooded acres, and the artistically designed two-story treehouse has all the luxury amenities and can accommodate up to four guests. The Montana Treehouse Retreat has been featured on DIY Network, HGTV, Time, Outside Magazine.

The Meadowlark Treehouse is located in one of the most beautiful areas in Montana. It's only 30 minutes to Glacier National Park and just minutes from Whitefish Mtn Ski Resort.

Plus, you can get off the grid. The treehouse doesn't have wired internet, but a hot spot is available. Service can be spotty depending on weather and cell signal.

The treehouse grand entrance is a spiral staircase custom crafted around a giant Douglas fir tree. The treehouse has 500 square feet of living space with 2 outside deck areas, the common room has a 2nd spiral staircase, full kitchen, dishwasher, stove and 3 lush padded benches to entertain (the 3 benches are each 24 inches by six feet long) which also double as sleeping quarters.

According to the Airbnb listing, There is no “roughing it” in this treehouse. For more information or to book a stay at the Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat, click here.