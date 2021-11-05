This Livingston Shop Is Top Notch! Have You Stopped In?

The other day...I fell in love. Now before you start asking too many questions, let me explain. I got in my car and I headed to Livingston, I had heard about a locally owned shop called "Mary's Decor to Adore". The quick drive to Livingston is beautiful, plus I was looking forward to a little "me time".

I pull up outside Mary's Decor to Adore, which is right on Main Street, and right away I am taken away by the AMAZING front window display. It's so inviting and gives you the feel for the AWESOMENESS you are about to endure. I open the door and am greeted right away by the owner Mary. What a gem she is! Kind, personable, and you can tell she is truly passionate about her shop.

Mary was an interior designer for over 20 years and wanted to find a way to help people decorate their own homes the beautiful way she had done for years. Her professionalism and expertise show through all the products she has throughout the shop, but being able to help create fashionable and trendy ways to stage your own home is where the true passion is.

Mary's Decor to Adore has everything you could imagine. Not only does she have some of the cutest throws, rugs, and candles I have seen, but she is also well-stocked with body products, such as lotion, sprays, BEARD OILS, jewelry, and honey products that are made right here in Montana.

I can not even list how many WONDERFUL products the shop has. It is really a place to get all of your shopping done for Christmas for everyone on your list. Stuff for college kids, men, women, and the little ones, and we can't forget our furry friends, she even has cute stuff for your pets.

Fun gift-giving ideas for every holiday AND occasion. Need a baby shower gift, a pampering gift, a wedding gift, it doesn't matter! AND they will create the basket for you, have it all ready for pick up, and you are off. I'm telling you, I spent over an hour in the store and could have stayed longer. Locally owned, you do NOT have to wait for shipping when you shop local, and I swear you will find something you love...probably more than one thing! Check them out at 106 S Main Street in Livingston. Name change coming soon!

