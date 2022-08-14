This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana.

Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in black. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.

I don't know about you, but whenever I see someone dressed in dark clothing, tactical gear, and face masks- I assume it's some Left-wing Antifa style militant group.

The former editor of The Bozeman Daily Chronicle didn't take too well to the fact that the armed guards were wearing masks. I don't know about you, but the crowd that was mandating masks and shaming people for not wearing masks sure doesn't like it when armed guards are wearing masks. (Maybe we can take this opportunity to end these absurd mask mandates for our healthcare personnel and veterans once and for all?)

One of the big complaints with liberal cities like Portland, Seattle, and Missoula is that when you build massive homeless shelters or allow homeless camps, you encourage the transient population to move in and take hold. A frequent criticism of the city's housing problem by Missoulians is that "if you build it, they will come." John Jackson used the Field of Dreams analogy with this story as well:

Here's the report that was posted from KPAX-TV inside "Missoula's Authorized Camping Site"

