This Haunted Children’s Home is One of Montana’s Creepiest Places

This place is literally straight out of a horror film. The Montana State Orphanage in Twin Bridges, Montana first opened in 1894. It was later renamed the Montana State Children's Center. According to montanawomenshistory.org, the orphanage housed over 5,000 children over 81 years until it finally closed in 1975.

Every time I drive through Twin Bridges, I look at the abandoned buildings and wonder about the history. Driving by it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. I decided to do a little research and find out more about the orphanage.

After Montana's mining boom in the 19th century, many families were left in poverty. A lot of children were placed in the Montana State Orphans Home.

Leslie Adams is the current owner of the property. She's lived on the property since 2007 and claims to have heard children singing inside of the abandoned buildings. We reached out to Adams to learn more about the Montana Children's Center. She said she doesn't get creeped out by the old buildings anymore and provided the following statement.

Happy thoughts lead to happy places.

In 2018, Adams invited the crew from Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures to investigate reports of paranormal activity. The Montana Children's Center will also be featured on the upcoming season of Destination Fear on the Travel Channel.

In the premiere episode, the foursome head to Twin Bridges Orphanage in Twin Bridges, Montana, an abandoned orphanage with a tragic and horrific history.

The episode is scheduled to air on November 6.

Watch Ghost Adventures - Season 13 Episode 9 (Twin Bridges Orphanage) below.

Some of the children that went to the orphanage never left. There have been multiple reports of neglect and abuse. In the Twin Bridges cemetery, there's a plaque with a list of names commemorating the children that died there.

Many of the buildings that still stand are rundown and dilapidated, but there are still remnants of the days of the orphanage. Old pairs of shoes, abandoned theatres and swimming pools are all relics of the past.

The entire property is currently listed for sale for $2.2 million. That includes 100 acres, over 60 parcels, and the 25 buildings on the property. If you're interested in purchasing the property, contact the owner at 406-596-3090. For more information about the Montana Children's Center, click here.

