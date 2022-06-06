This Fun Summer Poker Run in Bridger, MT is Like None Other

Most of the poker runs that I'm familiar with usually involve motorcycles. For the uninitiated, the poker run premise is simple. Participants stop at a handful of locations (usually bars) and at each stop they get a card. Whoever has the best poker hand at the end of the run wins. Sometimes it's cash, sometimes it's a prize. Either way, they're a lot of fun. The poker run in this story adds a really unique twist... it takes place on the river.

The 4th Annual Dry Creek Saloon Poker Float is June 26th in Bridger.

Talk about a Sunday Funday. The poker float kicks off with registration at 11 am at the Dry Creek Saloon & Casino in downtown Bridger. Floaters then launch their floaties, inner tubes, or other non-motorized watercraft at the Bridger Fishing Access Site on the edge of town. Participants spend the next four hours or so drifting down the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, collecting additional poker cards along the way, and returning to the bar for a final card.

Floating the river is classic summer fun in Montana.

Spending a hot summer day, lazily floating down the river on an inner tube, kayak, canoe, or raft with a cooler full of ice-cold beverages is a great time. A chance to win money at the Dry Creek Bar's Poker Float adds a nice flavor. Owner Jen Appell told me that 50% of the poker pot goes to the winner and 50% goes to Cole's Pantry, an awesome non-profit that helps feed hungry kids in our area.

Poker hands are $25 each and you can purchase as many hands as you'd like. A BBQ and afterparty conclude the day back at the bar. Any homemade rafts/watercraft used in the Poker Float must be able to last the duration of the float.

