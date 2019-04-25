This Billings Family Needs Your Help

Imagine that you are a parent or a spouse and you find out that your child or partner has been diagnosed with a horrible liver disease that they didn't even know they had. That's what happened to the Goodell/Scala family of Billings. Ashleigh Goodell - Scala is a 35 year old wife and mother who was recently diagnosed with NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) Ashleigh is battling stage 4 liver disease and is in need of a liver transplant.

In November of 2018 Ashleigh started feeling fatigued and losing weight. Her doctors couldn't figure out what was going on, she then became ill enough that she was admitted to the hospital and was eventually medevaced to Denver for treatment. She is currently on the liver transplant list.

Her family and friends are holding a poker run and benefit to help defray the cost of her bills. The poker run kicks off Saturday, May 4th at 11am with stops at the Blue Cat, 2nd Shift, Fat Fender Freddy's, The Grandstand, The High Horse Saloon and wraps up at Bugz's Bar & Casino in the Heights at 4pm with the benefit starting at 4p and running until 8p with food, drinks, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Her family and friends are asking for monetary donations and/or silent auction items. All donations can be dropped off at Bugz's Bar & Casino in the Heights.

A gofundme page has been set up for Ashleigh and her family if you'd like to donate. All proceeds go towards supporting Ashleigh as she continues to fight.