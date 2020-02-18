Third Republican Enters Race for Montana State Auditor

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A third Republican said Monday that he will run for the party’s nomination for Montana state auditor.

Scott Tuxbury is an insurance underwriter who has worked to bring new insurance companies to Montana and design new insurance programs, he said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Once Tuxbury files his paperwork with the state, he will join Nelly Nicol and Troy Downing as a candidate in the June 2 GOP primary.

State Rep. Shane Morigeau is the only Democrat running so far for the open seat. Current State Auditor Matt Rosendale is running for U.S. House.