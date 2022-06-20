You'll be having a paws-itively woofing good time at the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club Dog Show this week! (Ok, I'll quit with the puns!)

At the Metra Park's Montana Pavilion, you can take part in the dog show the 23rd through 26th of June, FREE of charge to the public.

What shows are happening?

ICYMI, these shows are the Conformation Shows. What is conformation? Well, officially, it is this:

the act of conforming or producing conformity

Basically, dogs are being judged on how they conform to the perceived "standard" of their breed. Why? The American Kennel Club (AKC) says this:

Because the closer a dog’s appearance is to the breed’s standard, the better that dog’s ability will be to produce puppies that meet the standard. It’s also the reason why mixed breeds and spayed or neutered purebreds are ineligible to compete in conformation.

Now that we are past that hurdle, you can basically expect to see dogs of all breeds performing actions that are stereotypical of their breeds.

If you are interested in the Dog Show, along with their many other events each year, check out this handy guide from the AKC: A Beginner's Guide to Dog Shows

Whether you are like me, simply a person who loves seeing cute doggos doing things or are really wanting to learn more about the world of dog shows, the YVKC can help you toward that goal!

Grab your tickets at MetraPark.com and enjoy the dog show!