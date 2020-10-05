They Attacked the Red Rooster, Now They’re Eating Crow

They attacked the Red Rooster in Hamilton, and now they're eating crow. Or they should be at least.

The Red Rooster Artisan Bakery in Hamilton, Montana got attacked by someone who visited their bakery, and didn't like the fact that the people inside the business CHOSE not to wear masks. So they left a nastygram threatening to boycott the bakery. They ended the letter by saying, "F&%$ Trump."

(*Language warning below)

Credit Red Rooster Artisan Bakery

Apparently the boycott isn't going so well. The Red Rooster has instead received an outpouring of support from across the state. They added this note on their Facebook page:

A special thank you to the woman who called (from out of state) first thing this morning, and paid for several random folks lunch today to show her support of our business!!

On Saturday they thanked their followers for "so much love" over the weekend, and noted that "some folks are driving HOURS just to support us!!"

So how did they respond to the nastygram left on their door? Here's the epic response in full: