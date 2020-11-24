The Top Montana Biotech Companies to Watch in 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Remote work. Many companies and county health officers have been encouraging people to start working remotely due to COVID-19. But let's be honest, a lot of us have been talking about working remotely for several years now.

Why live in the big city when you can work remote from Montana and then hit the river or the ski hill after your work day is done? Plus, there are some incredible tech companies in Montana that many Montanans may not have even heard about.

That's why I'm such a big fan of the work being done by the Montana High Tech Business Alliance (MHTBA). I always enjoy hearing about some of the tech companies they're featuring.

Their latest feature profiles the top biotech companies in Montana to watch in 2020. According to the MHTBA, the eleven 2020 Montana Biotech Companies to Watch profiled reveal a number of key industry trends, including:

Four of the 11 firms have raised venture capital investment, a sign of growing interest in Montana bioscience from investors like Michael Goguen, founder of Two Bear Capital in Whitefish.

Four companies were awarded SBIR/STTR grants, reflecting Montana’s #1 position in securing NIH awards. In 2019, Montana’s SBIR/STIR Application Success Rate with NIH was 48.3 percent - more than double the national average - with support from organizations like TechLink in Bozeman.

The role of universities in fueling biotech growth is evident in the locations of company headquarters. Four firms are in Bozeman near MSU and four are in Missoula close to UM. Two firms call the Flathead Valley home, indicating the rise of that region as an emerging hub for biotech.

Montana’s biotech firms are innovators in a range of fields vital to the life sciences - vaccine development, diagnostic testing, bioinformatics, telemedicine, medical devices, cancer treatment, pain management, and development of cell culture media.

Click here for the full article from the MHTBA. Here's the biotech companies to watch in alphabetical order:

*Full list of companies, and industry trends shared with permission of the MHTBA.