The Supermodel Shootout at the Jersey Lilly [AUDIO]

What was world famous supermodel Cindy Crawford doing in Billings, Montana? We now have the answer. Last week, I told you how Cindy Crawford shared a photo from downtown Billings- right across the street from the Crystal Lounge.

I heard through friends in Eastern Montana that Cindy Crawford was at the legendary Jersey Lilly bar in Ingomar, Montana with the world-renowned fine art photographer David Yarrow.

Yarrow joined us on Monday's "Montana Talks" radio show to talk about the photo shoot at the Jersey Lilly. In addition to Cindy Crawford, Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco was also at the Jersey Lilly for the shoot.

We had a great chat with Yarrow. He told us about the shoot at the Jersey Lilly. The crew also ventured east for a trip to the home of the World Famous Buckin Horse Sale- Miles City, Montana. Yes, the rumors are true- they stopped into the Montana Bar in Miles City and Yarrow left the tab open for the locals. Final tab: about $2,000. One of the highlights: Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco is also the daughter of Oakland A's great Jose Canseco. So they snagged a good pic of Josie next to her dad's jersey at the Montana Bar.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

By the way, Yarrow was cooped up in a cabin outside of Ennis, Montana. He says he is working on his next photo shoot in the area, and as it turns out- he's looking for some extras. If you know someone with a grizzled mountain man look- send him to the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.

Here's the full audio of our chat with David Yarrow:

