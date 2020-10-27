The Supermodel Shootout at the Jersey Lilly [AUDIO]
What was world famous supermodel Cindy Crawford doing in Billings, Montana? We now have the answer. Last week, I told you how Cindy Crawford shared a photo from downtown Billings- right across the street from the Crystal Lounge.
I heard through friends in Eastern Montana that Cindy Crawford was at the legendary Jersey Lilly bar in Ingomar, Montana with the world-renowned fine art photographer David Yarrow.
Yarrow joined us on Monday's "Montana Talks" radio show to talk about the photo shoot at the Jersey Lilly. In addition to Cindy Crawford, Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco was also at the Jersey Lilly for the shoot.
We had a great chat with Yarrow. He told us about the shoot at the Jersey Lilly. The crew also ventured east for a trip to the home of the World Famous Buckin Horse Sale- Miles City, Montana. Yes, the rumors are true- they stopped into the Montana Bar in Miles City and Yarrow left the tab open for the locals. Final tab: about $2,000. One of the highlights: Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco is also the daughter of Oakland A's great Jose Canseco. So they snagged a good pic of Josie next to her dad's jersey at the Montana Bar.
By the way, Yarrow was cooped up in a cabin outside of Ennis, Montana. He says he is working on his next photo shoot in the area, and as it turns out- he's looking for some extras. If you know someone with a grizzled mountain man look- send him to the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
Here's the full audio of our chat with David Yarrow:
Check out more of David Yarrow's work via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Looking forward to spending some time in Yellowstone and Big Sky this winter season. We have had more misses than hits here, but it’s such majestic scenery it doesn’t really matter. Some parts of Wyoming and Montana have had big dumps of snow in last 48 hours, but the storm skirted around the park. Snow will come soon though. This photograph, taken on a remote controlled camera, is still one of my favourites from this stunning location.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, we received sad news at DYP. Grant Bulltail, the Native American Crow Chief, whom I had the honour of photographing in 2018, passed away due to complications involving Covid - 19. As soon as we met Grant we knew he was the real deal. Bulltail was a direct descendent of the Crow people who fought at The Battle of Little Bighorn, more commonly known as “Custer’s Last Stand”. The bravery of all those involved that day in 1876 is stuff of legend, and their names have stood the test of time. General Custer, Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Lame White Man, and Two Moon are just a few. Grant Bulltail I’m sure will be remembered as someone who carried the cultural torch of those chiefs proudly. He was a man of great dignity and will be missed. It is because of people like Bulltail that the visceral pull of the Wild West lives on in the United States of America.
A post shared by David Yarrow Photography© (@davidyarrow) on