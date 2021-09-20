The Montana Vets Behind “Operation Soccer Balls” in Afghanistan

Jeremy Mahugh is a Navy SEAL veteran from the Flathead Valley of Montana. Nic McKinley grew up in Billings and became an Air Force pararescueman before joining the CIA. Together, they lead an incredible organization dedicated to combatting human trafficking.

Now, they're leading efforts to rescue women, girls, and children from Afghanistan. Here's an update sent out by the DeliverFund CEO Nic McKinley:

Currently, we have 92 Afghans as part of “Operation SoccerBalls” that we are keeping in safe houses until we can safely get them to their destination. These 92 include the entire Afghan Youth Women’s National Soccer Team, their mothers, and infant siblings. We’re working together with the current Afghan women’s National team captain, Frakhunda Muhtaj, who brought us this request for help. She’s worked tirelessly to fight for the little girls’ rescue, and she has the toughest job of us all by interacting with the girls throughout each day to keep them strong and hopeful.

McKinley says the entire 92 have been granted asylum, and describes it as a major success given the hurdles in place.

