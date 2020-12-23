The Montana Native & Green Beret Shooting for Black Rifle Coffee
An Army green beret who grew up in Montana is now shooting professionally for the veteran-owned and veteran-run Black Rifle Coffee Company.
Kirk Holmer grew up in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, and spent a career serving in the National Guard and in Army Special Forces as a green beret.
We'll talk to him on Wednesday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show.
We'll join us right after our 9:35 a.m. break.
